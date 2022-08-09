India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Tickets: Check Ticket Prices & Where To Buy Them Online

The Asia Cup 2022 is all set to kick off on August 27 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a T20 format, which will feature six Asian teams going against each other for the trophy. The tournament is being played in the T20 format in preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and will open with Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan on August 27. Day 2 of the tournament will feature the match between two arch rivals, India and Pakistan, who are the two most-strongest teams among the six.

The India vs Pakistan Group A match of Asia Cup 2022 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and will begin at 7:30 PM IST on August 28. Meanwhile, interested fans who want to witness the iconic match live from the venue can buy tickets for the same on the official site of Aisa Cup and its partner companies. While the seats are being filled up rapidly, the tickets for the match are still available.

How to buy the tickets for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

Log on to the official ticketing website of Asia Cup or its partner websites

Look for match tickets and select the match from the list on next page

Select the match you are wanting to buy tickets for

The redirected page will show the available tickets with the price

Choose seats as per your requirement and budget

Check all details and complete payment

Check webpage for confirmation and check Email for information related to admission

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Ticket prices

While the ticket prices for Asia Cup 2022 matches start at AED 35 or INR 758, the prices for India’s match against Pakistan reportedly start at AED 150 or INR 3250.

More about India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match

It is pertinent to mention that India, and Pakistan are placed in Group B of Asia Cup 2022 alongside the qualifying team, while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are placed in Group A. If the tickets for India vs Pakistan match get sold out, the tickets can still be available after someone's cancellation. Fans visiting the venues will have to follow the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the UAE government to attend the matches.