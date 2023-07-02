Saeed Ajmal Makes Stunning Claims On PCB's Financial Woes; 'Got The Cheques, They Bounced'

Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal was the team's go-to bowler from the year 2009 to 2014. Ajmal dismissed a lot of top-quality players like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardena, and many more in his whole career. Saeed also took 12 wickets in the T20 World 2009 and played an important role in Pakistan's World Cup-winning triumph.

Saeed Ajmal's international career

Saeed Ajmal has played a total of 35 Tests in his international career and has picked up a total of 178 wickets. He has also taken ten five-wicket hauls followed by five ten-wicket hauls. Ajmal has also represented Pakistan in 112 ODIs and has taken a total of 184 wickets with two five-wicket hauls.

Saeed Ajmal criticises Pakistan Cricket Board

Saeed Ajmal never featured for Pakistan after 2015, however, he recently came up for an interview on the Nadir Ali podcast and criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over many issues.

Saeed Ajmal said that the Pakistan government announced prize money for all the members of the Pakistan cricket team who were part of the 2009 T20 World Cup winning triumph. Each player was given a cheque of 25 lakh PKR to each player but they got dishonored.

Saeed Ajmal said that the amount that the Pakistani players received from the government was never credited to their bank account.

Our cheques were dishonored after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2009. We got the check but no money. Yusuf Raza Gilani was Sahab. Check bounced. It was a check of 25 lakhs.

Saeed Ajmal was further asked, whether he received any prize money for being the number one bowler in the world to which he replied,

'I didn't get any prize money...': Saeed Ajmal

"I didn't get any prize money for being the world number 1 bowler. Also, in 2012 and 2013, I was in the ICC ODI Team of the Year, I was there for two years. This is a team of the best players in the world. My name has appeared there twice, but financially I did not get anything. ICC rewards you. Simply, it comes near your name. But I think this is more than enough."

Saeed Ajmal was the Pakistan cricket team's second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2009 after pacer Umar Gul.