India VS SA: Ticket Sales On Hold For Series-deciding 3rd ODI Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The ongoing One Day International series between India and South Africa is not turning out to be as planned. The first ODI was washed out due to rain while the 2nd ODI which is scheduled to be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday will be played in an empty stadium. This news was confirmed by UPCA secretary Yudhveer Singh on Thursday. Now, it has been learned that the sale of tickets for the series-deciding third and final ODI at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata has been put on hold.

READ: India VS South Africa: Lucknow ODI will be held in an empty stadium says UPCA Secretary

CAB puts ticket sales on hold

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to put the ticket sales on hold for the third ODI between India and South Africa on March 18. This might be owing to the match being played in a crowd less stadium due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world.

AUS vs NZ live streaming, where to watch, pitch and weather report and 1st ODI preview

The rain has the final say in the 1st ODI

Cricket fans were disappointed after the first of the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was all set to make his return to international cricket after a lower back injury had kept him out of action for six months but the fans could not witness it as the rain had the final say in the contest.

READ: Advise against conducting this year's IPL, final call of organisers: MEA amid coronavirus scare

South Africa tour of India ODI series

With the first ODI abandoned both teams will be leaving no stone unturned in winning the remaining two One Day Internationals. Meanwhile, the HPCA Stadium had also hosted the first T20I between India and South Africa in September last year which was also abandoned due to rain. The T20I series ended as a stalemate as both teams ended up winning the two games each that followed. However, Kohli & Co. returned the favour in the Test series as they whitewashed the Faf du Plessis-led side 3-0.

Now, in the second leg of this bilateral series, it remains to be seen which team will have the last laugh. The second ODI will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday while the series-deciding third ODI will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

READ: MS Dhoni scores a quickfire ton in a recent practice game, puts IPL teams on notice