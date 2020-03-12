AUS Vs NZ Live Streaming, Where To Watch, Pitch And Weather Report And 1st ODI Preview

Australia will face New Zealand in first ODI of the India tour of New Zealand 2019/20 on Friday, March 13 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The AUS vs NZ live match will begin at 9:00 AM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming AUS vs NZ live match. These include the AUS vs NZ live streaming, AUS vs NZ live score, AUS vs NZ live telecast in India and other Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match details.

The AUS vs NZ live telecast in India will take place on the Sony Sports Network. Exact channel schedules have not been declared yet so the AUS vs NZ live match may be broadcasted on Sony SIX or Sony ESPN, along with their HD counterparts. The AUS vs NZ live streaming will take place on Sony LIV. For AUS vs NZ live score and updates, one can tune into Cricket Australia's official website or social media handles.

AUS vs NZ live streaming: Pitch and Weather report

The Sydney Cricket Ground tends to give a slight advantage to the team batting first as out of the 30 ODIs played here, 16 have been won by the team batting first. The average score batting first on this track is 265 and the highest score here has been 408. According to AccuWeather, Sydney will see a high temperature of 25 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 17 degrees Celcius. There are slight chances of rain during the AUS vs NZ live match.

AUS vs NZ live match: Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI preview

This will be the first of the three ODIs to be played in this series. Australia's last ODI was against South Africa where their opponents won by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were D'Arcy Short and Marnus Labuschagne. Their best bowlers in the game were Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa. New Zealand's last ODI game was against India where they won by five wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls. Their best bowlers were Hamish Bennett and James Neesham.

The AUS vs NZ live match can be expected to be won by New Zealand, according to our Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI prediction.

