India Women Vs Australia Women T20 World Cup Final Squad Updates Ft. Smriti Mandhana

On Thursday, the India Women team made history when they qualified for their first-ever T20 World Cup final after a very impressive group stage. The consistent Australia Women side also qualified for the final after a valiant victory against the Proteas and will now face India at the MCG on Sunday. Here are all the updates that you need to know about the squads such as 'Who is playing in India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup final' ahead of the IN W vs AU W live match.

Who is playing in India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup final?

Here are the full squads for both teams along with the playing XIs that they fielded in their most recent matches at the T20 World Cup.

India Women Full squad - IN W vs AU W live

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, and Richa Ghosh.

India Women previous match Playing XI:

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain),Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, and Shafali Verma.

Australia Women Full squad:

Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Erin Burns, and Annabel Sutherland.

Australia Women previous match last Playing XI:

Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, and Georgia Wareham.

India Women vs Australia Women: Injury Updates - Who will be playing in the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup final?

No player from the Indian camp has suffered a significant injury ahead of the India Women vs Australia Women final with Smriti Mandhana having fully recovered from her injury. From the Australian camp, one major injury has been sustained by Ellyse Perry. Perry injured her hamstring during the match against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup and will not be participating in the India Women vs Australia Women final.

IN W vs AU W live: Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women Final?

The India Women vs Australia Women match will be live-streamed on the Star network. On television, this match can be viewed on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. On the internet, the India Women vs Australia Women match can be streamed live on Hotstar. The match begins at 12:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 8.

