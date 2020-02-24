India Women Vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report And Weather Forecast At WACA, Perth

The India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup match will be the 6th match of the marquee event on Monday, February 24. The India vs Bangladesh Women live game will be played at the WACA in Perth. The India Women vs Bangladesh Women game will commence at 4:30 PM (IST).

India Women vs Bangladesh Women: India vs Bangladesh pitch report

The WACA pitch has provided equal assistance to batswomen as well as the bowlers. It has been an even contest between bat and ball. Spinners are expected to extract some turn from the pitch. In the last two games, the team batting second has emerged victorious and the team winning the toss would look to chase during the India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup game.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women: IN W vs BD W weather report

According to Accuweather, the temperature will be around the 25 degree Celsius with the humidity in the 70s. The conditions are expected to be overcast as heavy downpour is predicted in the morning. A little bit of dew will also come into play during the India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup game.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women preview

India Women registered a thrilling victory in the tournament opener against hosts Australia by 17 runs. They are brimming with confidence after defeating the defending champions. Poonam Yadav was the architect of the stunning victory with her bowling figures of 4 for 19. The Women in Blue would love to carry their glorious form forward in the India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup fixture against Bangladesh which will consolidate their position in the semi-finals of the tournament.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Women will like to start their campaign on a winning note in the India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup fixture. They might not be the favourites but they have come out on top in the last two matches against India including a game in 2018 Asia Cup. Overall, India have a 9-2 lead over Bangladesh in the India Women vs Bangladesh Women head to head record.

