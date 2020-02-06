Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

India Yet To Host U-19 World Cup, Former BCCI Official Explains Why

Cricket News

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials Anirudh Chaudhry and Niranjan Shah blamed the ICC for not allowing India to host the tournament.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

Defending champions India stormed into the final of the ongoing 2020 U19 World Cup by defeating Pakistan in the semi-final. By winning four U19 World Cups, India U19 are already the most successful team of the tournament. Surprisingly, India has never hosted the tournament ever since it inaugurated in 1988.

Also Read | BCCI Faces CA, ECB And ICC Roadblock For Super Series 2021: Report

Former BCCI officials blame ICC for not hosting U19 World Cup

In an interview with a leading Indian daily, former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials Anirudh Chaudhry and Niranjan Shah blamed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not allowing India to host the tournament. In the past, certain rumours suggested that BCCI did not want to host because of the lack of profits it would generate. However, both former BCCI officials were quick to debunk those rumours by saying that ICC’s executive board takes the call on the allocation of World Cups.

Also Read | Rahul Dravid's Motivational Video Inspired India At U19 World Cup, Says Yashasvi Jaiswal

Niranjan Shah also said that while an U19 World Cup is yet to be hosted in the country, it has been a good thing that Indian boys have won in conditions away from home. He added that it helps in their development and it also promotes cricket in non-Test playing nations like Malaysia and UAE.

Also Read | BCCI's Jay Shah Lauds India's U-19 Colts Hammering Pak; Says 'future Looks Even Brighter'

India U19 storms into U19 World Cup final

Meanwhile, India U19 will now face the winner of the second semi-final in a title clash scheduled for February 9 in Potchefstroom. India U19 have been unbeaten in the tournament so far and they recently defeated arch-rivals Pakistan U19 by 10 wickets in the first semi-final. 

Also Read | India U19 World Cup-winning Captains: From Virat Kohli To Unmukt Chand, Where Are They Now

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM MODI SLAMS OPPOSITION ON NPR
EC ISSUES NOTICE TO YOGI ADITYANATH
SANJAY SINGH ON AAP-PFI LINKS
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020