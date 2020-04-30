India's Hitman Rohit Sharma Turns 33, Mumbai Indians Wish Their Captain With Iconic Poster

Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday, April 30 and his IPL team Mumbai Indians was one of the first to wish the hitman on his birthday. Sharma is the most successful Indian Premier League (IPL) player and led the side to a title win in the last season of the tournament.

READ: Fine With IPL In Empty Stadiums If It Ensures Fans' Safety: Rahane

Birthday wishes for Rohit Sharma

In a midnight twitter post, the Mumbai Indians wished the Indian cricket team's vice-captain and their 'leader' with an impressive poster. Rohit Sharma, who is considered to be one of the best batsmen in the world, is fondly known as the 'Hitman' for his batting prowess.

Take a look at the post here:

As the clock strikes 1️⃣2️⃣, we wish our Captain - our Leader more boundaries, more sixes, more runs, more records and many more trophies🏆💙



Paltan, send out your wishes with #HitmanDay 🎂#HappyBirthdayRohit #OneFamily @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Gflye8ZyVq — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2020

READ: 'He Had More Talent:' Kapil Dev Believes Sachin Tendulkar Could've Achieved More

READ: AB De Villiers Rubbishes Rumours Of Receiving An Offer Of Captaining South African Team

READ: MS Dhoni Reveals Main Reason Behind Not Appearing On TV Shows Or Giving Interviews

(Image credits: twitter.com/mipaltan)