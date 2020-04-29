AB De Villiers Rubbishes Rumours Of Receiving An Offer Of Captaining South African Team

Former South African captain AB de Villiers has gone on to say that he has never received an offer to lead the South African team. As per reports, the explosive batsman had earlier revealed that the management has pursued him to lead the side in ODIs once again. After Faf du Plessis had stepped down as the skipper from all three formats earlier this year, it was confirmed by the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director Graeme Smith that Quinton de Kock would not be the management's choice to lead the side. Quinton was appointed the T20I skipper during the three-match T20I series against India last year.

'Just not right': AB de Villiers

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the power-hitter rubbished all the rumours by mentioning that the reports suggesting that the Cricket South Africa has asked him to lead the Proteas are just not true and that he is finding it difficult to know what needs to be believed these days. ABD concluded by urging one and all to stay safe.

Reports suggesting Cricket SA have asked me to lead the Proteas are just not true. It's hard to know what to believe these days. Crazy times. Stay safe everyone. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 29, 2020

Mr. 360 had announced his retirement just before the 2019 World Cup in May 2018. His sudden retirement shocked both the fans as well as the cricketing fraternity.

'Best man for the job'

Talks of de Villiers making a coming back had fueled this year when the CSA underwent a complete turnover and Mark Boucher was appointed as the Head Coach. Boucher had confirmed that he would talk to de Villiers about the prospect of him making a comeback with the T20 World Cup in hindsight. Then skipper du Plessis had also confirmed the talks of return and stated that he would love to have ABD by his side. However, the possibility of the T20 World Cup now remains bleak with the Coronavirus pandemic gripping the entire world.

