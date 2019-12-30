Indian Premier League 2020 To Kick-off Early This Year; MI To Open The Season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) which is much-anticipated by cricket fans around the world is all set to kick-off on March 29. The 2020 edition is reported to begin on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with the defending team, Mumbai Indians, playing the first match.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians to kick-off IPL 2020

While speaking to a news agency, Delhi Capitals officials said, "I am told that the 2020 edition of the IPL will start on March 29 at Wankhede with MI playing the opening the season." The cash-rich tournament which usually starts in April, starting early this year means that the first couple of games could lack the services and big names of overseas players due to their commitments to their national team.

READ | Boom Boom Echoes As ICC Queries Bowler That Comes To Your Mind After Looking At 'wicket'

Australia will be clashing with New Zealand in a T20 series as the teams will be playing their last match of the series on March 29 while the Test series between England and Sri Lanka ends on March 31. The reason for this early start is majorly attributed to the IPL Governing Council which is keen on cutting down on double-headers in order to ensure that fans get the best viewing time.

READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Terms His On-air Argument With Harsha Bhogle As 'unprofessional'

A senior official of one of the franchises had earlier stated that they were hoping that the IPL Governing Council will go back to the old format of having doubleheaders through the tournament and start around April 1. "See, while the Australia-New Zealand series ends with the final T20I being played on March 29, the second Test of the series between England and Sri Lanka technically ends only on March 31. In such a scenario, you start the season minus your big players and that isn't a happy occasion. If we do start from April 1, the scenario looks so much better. Hopefully, the IPL GC will see what we are speaking about makes for a consideration," the official had said.

READ | Pat Cummins Ends The Year On A High Note; Becomes The Highest Wicket-taker In Tests

READ | Big Admission: Sanjay Manjrekar Says 2019 Was His Worst Year, Because Of 'Bits-and-pieces'

(With Agency Inputs)