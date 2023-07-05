Indian Run-machine Was A Threat To Virat Kohli In 2011 WC; But One Call Changed His Career

Former India captain Virat Kohli burst onto the international scene with his ODI debut on August 18, 2008, against Sri Lanka. Just before that, he had captained the India junior team to victory in the U-19 World Cup, showcasing his immense talent and leadership skills. Over the next three years, Kohli also made his mark in T20Is and Test cricket, embarking on a journey that would eventually establish him as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. But there was a time, his position in the team was in question due to the presence of a domestic cricket stalwart.

Virat Kohli's rise affected this Tamil Nadu batsman

Virat Kohli's batting prowess is nothing short of extraordinary, as he shattered numerous records throughout his illustrious career. With an impressive tally of 75 international centuries and a staggering 25,385 runs, he emerged as the closest Indian batsman to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record for most international runs. Such exceptional achievements led to Kohli being rightfully crowned the ICC Player of the Decade in 2020, a testament to his brilliance and contributions to the sport.

However, amidst Kohli's meteoric rise, there were a few other cricketers who made their debuts around the same time but faded away in comparison. One such player is Subramaniam Badrinath, renowned as the crisis man for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. During his rise in Indian cricket, questions arose on who will India pick in the squad for the 2011 World Cup in India.

Former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar, who also worked as the chairman of the selection committee, had revealed that backing Kohli over Subramaniam Badrinath may have led to his removal as the chief selector in 2008. He suggested Badrinath enjoyed support from the then BCCI treasurer N Srinivasan as he was part of the Chennai Super Kings squad. However, Vengsarkar was adamant to hand Kohli his debut cap, hence he picked him and the rest is history.

Despite his success at the domestic level, Badrinath struggled to establish himself in the national team. He made his ODI debut on August 20, 2008, just two days after Kohli.

In stark contrast to Kohli's rapid ascent, Badrinath's international career was brief and unremarkable. He represented India in only seven ODIs, one T20I, and two Test matches, managing just a solitary fifty-plus score. However, Badrinath continued to amass significant runs in domestic cricket, showcasing his batting prowess. He scored 10245 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 54.49 with 32 hundreds. But still, he couldn't cement his place in the Indian team. Badrinath eventually decided to retire in 2018.

