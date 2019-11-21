Indian Squad For ODI & T20I Series Against WI Announced; Jadeja, Shami Make Comeback

Indian squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies has been announced on Thursday. The MSK Prasad-led selection committee met in Kolkata today to pick India's squad for the ODI and T20I series. Virat Kohli makes a comeback into the limited-overs side and will captain the team after being rested for the T20Is against Bangladesh. Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who managed to score 91 runs from the three T20Is against Bangladesh, has retained his spot. While Sanju Samson who didn't get a single game in the previous series against Bangladesh has been dropped.

Ravindra Jadeja makes a comeback in the T20I side

Pressure will be on Rishabh Pant, who has not been in among the runs, to perform once again as the preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 continue. Meanwhile, the availability of MS Dhoni remains unknown. Pant has scored only 56 runs in the last four T20I innings he has played which includes matches against South Africa and Bangladesh in home conditions. All-rounder Shivam Dube retains his spot while Shami, who has been sensational in red-ball cricket returns to the T20I side after a gap of two years. Also making a comeback in the T20I side is spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who replaces Krunal Pandya. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Navdeep Saini are not a part of the team as they continue to recover from injuries.

India Squad for T20Is:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India Squad for ODIs:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami.

T20I series begins on December 6

India and West Indies are slated to play three ODIs and three T20Is. The T20I series is scheduled to start on December 6 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Men in Blue recently played three-match T20I series against Bangladesh and managed to come out victorious 2-1 after losing the first T20I in Delhi. Bangladesh is currently playing the two-match Test series against India. The men in blue won the first Test by an innings and 130 runs. Both the teams are in Kolkata to play the day-night Test at Eden Gardens, and the game is scheduled to start from Friday, 22 November.

