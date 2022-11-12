Irfan Pathan Gives Befitting Reply To Pakistan PM Over '152/0 Vs 170/0' Tweet On India

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has taken a jibe at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the latter's cryptic tweet on India's shock exit from the T20 World Cup 2022. Sharif took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday to troll the Indian Cricket Team after their humiliating 10-wicket loss against England in the second semifinal of the tournament. After England advanced to the final, Sharif wrote, "So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0," referring to India's 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan at last year's T20 World Cup.

Pathan responded to Shehbaz Sharif's comment with a savage reply, where he took a jibe at Pakistan's current situation. "Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai. (This is the difference between you and us. We celebrate our happiness whereas you celebrate others' suffering. This is why your focus is not on improving your country's condition)," Pathan wrote in his comment.

Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 12, 2022

India vs England: As it happened

Coming back to India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final, India ended up on the losing side after failing to defend their first innings total of 168/6. While Virat Kohli scored 50 off 40 for India, Hardik Pandya’s 63 off 33 boosted India’s total. However, the Men in Blue seemed ordinary in the second innings as the English openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales punished the bowling lineup to secure a 10-wicket win in just 16 overs.

India lost their openers early following which Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya forged a crucial partnership to help their side recover from a turbulent start. India somehow managed to reach a respectable total but eventually failed to prevent England from chasing down the target. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales took the Indian bowling lineup for a ride as they scored 170 runs between them to help England win by 10 wickets.

Alex Hales was named the player of the match for his outstanding batting display. England will now lock horns against Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022.

