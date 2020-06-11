India's Tour Of Sri Lanka Called-off Due To The COVID-19 Pandemic

Even as international cricket eyes resumption with the West Indies tour of England, Indian fans will have to wait a bit longer for the Men in Blue to return to action. India's tour to Sri Lanka which was scheduled to take place later in June has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Sri Lankan board has confirmed the postponement, an official statement from the BCCI is yet awaited.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) stated on Thursday that the Indian cricket board informed of the postponement of the tour. "The upcoming match plan, as well as the rest of the team, will have to wait until the decision of the cricket team is taken before the decision of the Government of India and the Health Regulatory Authorities," SLC quoted the BCCI.

IPL 2020 on cards

Meanwhile, BCCI President on Wednesday also hinted at the possibility of IPL in 2020 itself. Ganguly wrote a letter to the Presidents and Secretaries of all the affiliated members of India's apex cricketing body regarding the resumption of domestic and international cricket post-COVID-19 pandemic. Providing an update about the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) which was scheduled to start from March 29 but has been indefinitely postponed, Ganguly said that BCCI is working on "all possible" options to ensure that the IPL is staged this year.

ICC brings news changes post COVID

As the world of cricket nears resumption after being halted earlier due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently approved the interim changes recommended by the Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee. The changes include the widely criticised ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball and notable, 'COVID-19 Replacements' in Test matches.

The new changes introduced by the ICC aimed at mitigating the risks posed by the COVID-19 virus and protect the safety of players and match officials has completely banned that use of saliva to shine the ball. During the initial period of adjustment, umpires will be lenient on the use, however, subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning.

