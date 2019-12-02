India's U-19 Cricket World Cup Squad Announced

Priyam Garg will lead India while Dhruv Chand Jurel will be his deputy at the ICC U-19 World Cup to be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9. The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked 15 member India’s squad for the upcoming 13th edition of the World Cup which will be played between 16 teams, split into four groups. India is placed in Group A with first-time qualifier Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super League stage.

India-The most successful team having won four titles

India is the most successful team having won four titles till date, including in 2018, when they beat Australia by eight wickets in the final and remained unbeaten in the tournament. Ahead of the World Cup, India U19 will travel to South Africa for three one-day matches against South Africa U19 followed by a Quadrangular Series featuring South Africa U19, India U19, Zimbabwe U19 and New Zealand U19.

India U-19 squad for World Cup:

India U19 squad for the tour of South Africa:

Yashasvi Jaiswal (MCA), Tilak Varma (Hyderabad CA), Divyaansh Saxena (MCA), Priyam Garg (Captain) (UPCA), Dhruv Chand Jurel – (vice-captain & wicket-keeper) (UPCA), Shashwat Rawat (Baroda CA), Divyansh Joshi (CA Mizoram), Shubhang Hegde (KSCA), Ravi Bishnoi (RCA), Akash Singh (RCA), Kartik Tyagi (UPCA), Atharva Ankolekar (MCA), Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper) (JSCA), Sushant Mishra (JSCA), Vidyadhar Patil (KSCA), CTL Rakshan (Hyderabad CA)

