INT Vs LEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Alicante T10 Match Details

Intellectual CC will take on Levante C.C in the 15th match of the ECS-Alicante T10 league 2020 on Thursday, March 5. The INT vs LEV live match will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante. The INT vs LEV live match will commence at 6:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our INT vs LEV Dream11 prediction, the INT vs LEV match prediction and INT vs LEV Dream11 team and INT vs LEV playing 11. This is expected to fetch you the maximum points in the INT vs LEV live match.

Intellectual CC have had a terrible campaign as they have lost three consecutive matches. Their players have not stepped up to the occasion which has resulted in their miserable performance. This is their last game of the tournament and they would want to finish the competition on a winning note.

On the other hand, Levante C.C has given a tough fight to the other teams as they registered an amazing victory against Pinatar Pirates CC. They would like to win this game and progress further into the tournament. Looking at their form, they are favourites to win the game.

Let's take a look at the squads and INT vs LEV Dream11 prediction.

INT vs LEV Dream11 Prediction: Squads

INT vs LEV Dream11 Prediction: Intellectual CC Squad

Noman Ahmad, Husnain Akram, Umair Akram, Hassan Askari, T Ahmed, Sadeem Muhammad, N Muhammad, SS Hafiz, Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Hafiz Abid (WK), Muhammad Shafique, Usman Baig, McGarry, Christopher Horne, J. Brown, U. Mirza, Atle Barlaup,

INT vs LEV Dream11 Prediction: Levante C.C Squad

Graham Hunt, Asad Raza, Tariq Iqbal, Azah Abbas, Sharad Brahmbhatt (WK), W Akhtar, Furqan Sahi, Imtiaz Ullah, S S Hafiz Faiz Bhat, Qasim Abbas, Peter West, Faiz Zameer, Ajmal Ilyas, Barry Eaton, David Tivey, Naveed Begun, Paul Morrison, Ibtisam Ahmad, Jaggi Singh, Khaliq Anwar Begun, Martin Taylor, Sam Collins

INT vs LEV Dream11 Prediction: INT vs LEV Dream11 team

Here is the INT vs LEV Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Sharad Brahmbhatt, Hafiz Abid (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Umair Akram (Captain), Sadeem Muhammad, T Ahmad

Bowlers: Faiz Bhat, Qasim Abbas, Hassan Askari

All-Rounder: A Ilyas, T Afridi, Gordon Neve

INT vs LEV Dream11 prediction: INT vs LEV match prediction

Levante C.C start off as favourites to win in our INT vs LEV match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our INT vs LEV Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our INT vs LEV Dream11 team are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games. Catch all the INT vs LEV live action on FanCode to see if your INT vs LEV Dream11 team works for the day as well.

IMAGE COURTESY: EUROPEAN CRICKET LEAGUE TWITTER