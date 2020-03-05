INT Vs LEV Live Scores, Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Intellectual CC will take on Levante C.C in the 15th match of the ECS-Alicante T10 league 2020 on Thursday, March 5. The INT vs LEV live match will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante. The INT vs LEV live match will commence at 6:30 PM (IST). Here are the INT vs LEV score, INT vs LEV live telecast in India, INT vs LEV live streaming and other Alicante T10 match details.

INT vs LEV live streaming, INT vs LEV live telecast in India and INT vs LEV live score

Viewers can watch the INT vs LEV live streaming on FanCode. You can also catch the INT vs LEV live streaming on ecn.cricket. You can catch all the INT vs LEV live score updates on European Cricket's official social media pages. There is no INT vs LEV live telecast in India.

INT vs LEV live match: Pitch report to determine INT vs LEV live score

The wind at the venue is going to help the fast bowlers and they will purchase movement from the track. The team batting first has won a majority of the games here. So, the team winning the toss would look to bat first and defend the total as per the INT vs LEV live score.

INT vs LEV live match: Weather report to determine INT vs LEV live score

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 20 to 28 km/hr whereas the temperature will deviate between 12 and 25 Degrees Celsius. It is expected to be cloudy but there's no chance of rain in the INT vs LEV live match.

INT vs LEV live match: Preview prior to the INT vs LEV live score

Intellectual CC have had a terrible campaign as they have lost three consecutive matches. Their players have not stepped up to the occasion which has resulted in their miserable performance. This is their last game of the tournament and they would want to finish the competition on a winning note in the INT vs LEV live match.

On the other hand, Levante C.C has given a tough fight to the other teams as they registered an amazing victory against Pinatar Pirates CC. They would like to win this game and progress further into the tournament. Looking at their form, they are favourites to win the INT vs LEV live match.

IMAGE COURTESY: EUROPEAN CRICKET LEAGUE TWITTER