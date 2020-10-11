Yuvraj Hopes For An 'environment Where A Girl Child Can Freely Bloom'; Bats For Equality

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday, October 11 took to his official Twitter handle to mark the International Day of the Girl Child. The Punjab cricketer wrote that 'the girl child is the pride of our nation' and said that it is the responsibility of everyone to empower them and protect them and to create an environment where they can bloom freely. The former India cricketer also said that he envisions an India where there are equal opportunities for both girls and boys.

The girl child 🧒 is the pride of our nation. It is our responsibility to protect them, to empower them and to create an environment in which they can freely bloom. I envision an India in which there are equal opportunities for the girl child. #InternationalDayofGirlChild — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 11, 2020

This year, the United Nations is celebrating International Day of the Girl Child under the theme, “My Voice, Our Equal Future”. The UN has urged people to share stories of inspiring adolescent girls or girl-led organizations who are developing innovative solutions or leading efforts towards positive social change, including gender equality, in their communities and nations. The United Nations adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action – the global agenda for empowering women and girls. In 2011, the UN declared October 11 as a day to celebrate International Day for Girl Child.

Yuvraj Singh's retirement

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh bid adieu to his 20-year-long career last year as he announced retirement from international cricket on June 10, 2019. The 2011 World Cup-winner had made his ODI debut for the Indian side in 2000 against Kenya and played his last ODI in 2017 against West Indies. Yuvraj has 8,701 runs in the 50-over format of the game at an average of 36.55. His incredible run with the bat had come to standstill after the 2011 World Cup following his cancer diagnosis. But Yuvraj fouth the disease and made his comeback to the national side again. Unfortunately, his second innings was not as spectacular as his first one and he had to say goodbye to the game without playing his farewell match.

