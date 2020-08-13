International Left Handers Day: ICC Celebrates Mohd Amir Dismissing Virat Kohli In CT 2017

The International Left Handers Day is celebrated annually on the 13th of August to celebrate the uniqueness and differences of the left-handers, who comprise 7 to 10 percent of the world's population. International cricket has witnessed a plethora of left-arm fast bowlers over the years, who have time and again mastered opposition batsmen with their skill. On the International Left Handers Day, International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of some of the great dismissals by left-arm pacers in recent ODI tournaments.

International Left Handers Day: ICC pays tribute to left-arm pacers, shares video of Mohammad Amir dismissing Virat Kohli

The video shared by ICC on the International Left handers Day features some of the great deliveries bowled by left-arm pacers and started with Australian ace Mitchell Starc breaching the defence of Ben Stokes during a league stage match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Australian nailed a perfect yorker which tailed into Stokes, hitting the stumps and that dismissed the England all-rounder, who is also a left-handed batsman, for a well-made 89.

The wicket was a monumental moment in the match as it helped Australia win the game by 64 runs. The video then featured New Zealand pacer Trent Boult's swinging yorker, which got the better of Aussie ace Usman Khawaja. The left-handed batsman had stitched a match-saving partnership with Alex Carey, but Boult's bullet in the last over of the match denied him a century.

A perfect way to celebrate #InternationalLefthandersDay ☝️🔥



Who is your favourite left-arm quick of all time? pic.twitter.com/VGpjOqn7Ur — ICC (@ICC) August 13, 2020

The final segment of their International Left Handers Day video featured the 2017 Champions Trophy final where Mohammad Amir, who ran past India's top-order to seal a memorable victory for Pakistan. Among Mohammad Amir's scalps was that of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who was dismissed adding just a paltry five runs to the scoreboard. India never recovered from the left-arm pacer's opening spell and slipped to an embarrassing 180-run defeat, which also saw Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma fall cheaply.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Mohammad Amir joins the squad after clearing COVID-19 tests

The England vs Pakistan 2020 series will see the two teams lock horns in a three-match Test series, followed by three T20Is. While Mohammad Amir retired from the longest format of the game, he very much continues to be in Pakistan's white-ball plans and was named in the squad for the tour. The 28-year-old had initially made himself unavailable for the England vs Pakistan 2020 tour citing the birth of his second child. However, Mohammad Amir came forward and made himself available for selection after his second child was born. The 'Men in Green' are currently trailing in the Test series, having lost the first Test after Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes rescued a come from behind win for England.

(Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)