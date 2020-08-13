England Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Where To Watch 2nd Test In South Africa?

England will take on Pakistan in the second match of the three-match England vs Pakistan Test series. The ENG vs PAK 2nd Test will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The much-awaited five-day contest is scheduled to commence at 12:00 PM SAST on Thursday, August 13. Here is a detailed look about ENG vs PAK live streaming info, ENG vs PAK live in South Africa and pitch and weather report for the match.

Also Read: England Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, 2nd Test Match Preview

England vs Pakistan match preview

Pakistan will be disappointed with themselves having lost the first game despite being in promising positions during the encounter. While the bowlers gave a great account of themselves, they were let down in some part due to their inability to put runs on the board. Azhar Ali’s men will be looking to rectify the errors they made in the first England vs Pakistan Test, as they look to level the series.

England, on the other hand, will be looking for more of the same. Several players stood up to take responsibility in difficult situations during the first Test, particularly Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes. While the absence of Ben Stokes is a big loss for them, Joe Root’s men will be confident of winning the Eng vs Pak 2nd Test and securing their second consecutive Test series victory on home soil.

Also Read: ENG Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And All 2nd Test Match Info

England vs Pakistan 2ndTest: ENG vs PAK live in South Africa

According to Cricket Zine, fans can enjoy ENG vs PAK live in South Africa on the SuperSport channel. For ENG vs PAK live streaming, fans can also enjoy the ENG vs PAK live in South Africa by logging onto SuperSport's digital platforms. For ENG vs PAK live scores, fans can check the social media pages of England Cricket and Pakistan Cricket as well.

ENG vs PAK live streaming: England vs Pakistan playing XI: ENG

Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess, James Anderson.

Also Read: Stuart Broad Becomes 2nd Cricketer To Be Punished By Father After Kenya's Hitesh Modi

ENG vs PAK live streaming: England vs Pakistan playing XI: PAK

Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas.

ENG vs PAK live streaming: weather report

Rain is expected to play spoilsport on all five days of the Eng vs Pak 2nd Test, with more than a 50% chance of showers on all days, according to AccuWeather. Along with the rain, overcast and cloudy conditions are expected to be prevalent as well. High levels of humidity, along with temperatures varying from 15 degrees to 27 degrees are predicted during the course of the match.

Also Read: Javed Miandad Lashes Out At PCB For Making Ex-captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Carry Drinks

ENG vs PAK live scores: pitch report

The pitch at the Ageas Bowl is expected to have something for everyone. If the batsmen spend time on the wicket, they will find that stroke-making gets easier as the day goes on. For the seamers, overcast and cloudy conditions are bound to be helpful for seam movement. It is expected that the surface will offer something for the spinners as well, with the Ageas Bowl wicket traditionally serving well for the slower bowlers.

Image Courtesy: twiter/therealpcb, instagram/englandcricket