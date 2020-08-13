International Left Handers Day: Sachin Tendulkar's Ambidexterity Explanation Confuses Fans

The International Left Handers Day is celebrated every year on the 13th of August to revel in the uniqueness and differences of the left-handers, who comprise 7 to 10 per cent of the world's population. The International Left Handers Day was also formulated to celebrate sinistrality and raise awareness of the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed in a predominantly right-handed world. India have witnessed some great left-handed batters over the years in Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan. And while their teammate and arguably the greatest batsman of all-time, Sachin Tendulkar was right-hand batsman, he is actually a left-hander off the field.

International Left Handers Day: Sachin Tendulkar spills the beans on his ambidexterity

In an interview with Gaurav Kapoor on the popular talk show Breakfast with Champions in 2018, Sachin Tendulkar recalled that he learnt to bat left-handed during his school days. The Master Blaster mentioned that as two innings per team were supposed to be completed in a single day's play, teams switched hands while batting. The Indian cricket legend said that during their 2011 World Cup campaign, he had hit a spinner for three consecutive sixes batting left-handed, prompting an article to say that it was the Indian opener's 'secret weapon for the World Cup'.

Speaking on his ambidexterity, Sachin said that he is actually a left-hander in real life, doing many things daily with the help of that hand predominantly such as writing. In fact, Tendulkar had to turn into a right-handed batsman since there was only one cricket kit in his house when he was aged 10 and that belonged to his elder brother Ajit, who was a right-hander.

However, things are not that straight forward for the former Mumbai Indians star and he revealed that he uses his right hand to eat the Indian way, while needs the left hand when using a spoon. The Master Blaster added that he himself gets confused when he tried Japanese food and said that he had real trouble in choosing which hand to use the chopsticks from.

International Left Handers Day: Sourav Ganguly, Smriti Mandhana and other Indian cricketers who are ambidextrous

Sachin Tendulkar's long-time captain and opening partner Sourav Ganguly was predominantly right-handed but batted with his left. Dada writes, eats, bowls with his right hand and also started his cricket career as a right-hander. However, the current BCCI President also wanted to use his elder brother Snehashish's cricket gear, which was left-handed. Indian women's team star Smriti Mandhana also revealed that she was ambidextrous in her episode on the Breakfast with Champions. The left-handed batter said that she is predominantly right-handed but bats with her left from her childhood days as she replicated her elder brother who was left-handed.

(Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)