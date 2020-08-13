Shoaib Akhtar Bowls Two Yorkers In A Row To Dismiss Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar: Watch

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is widely hailed as one of the fastest bowlers to have ever graced the game. An active member of the Pakistani pace department between 1997 and 2011, the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ bagged 444 wickets across his 224 international appearances. Even after retirement, the cricketer continues to make his presence felt as he is currently one of the most popular YouTubers (over 2 million subscribers) from the cricketing fraternity.

The right-arm pacer turned 45 on Thursday, August 13. To commemorate the Shoaib Akhtar birthday occasion, here is a look at one of his most devastating spells of fast bowling, where he accounted for the wickets of two of Test cricket’s most prolific run-scorers, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in back-to-back deliveries.

Shoaib Akhtar birthday: ICC wishes the ‘Rawalpindi Express’

🧢 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, 15 T20Is

☝️ 438 international wickets

📊 25.02 average

💥 36.04 strike-rate



Happy birthday to one of the fastest bowlers ever, Shoaib Akhtar 🎂 pic.twitter.com/T3vK3Q2Fw5 — ICC (@ICC) August 13, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar castles Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar in 1999

A visiting Pakistani side faced India at the Eden Gardens in February 1999 for an Asian Test Championship match. Shoaib Akhtar, who was aged just 23 at the time, showed plenty of skill to shatter a celebrated Indian batting line-up in their first innings with figures of 4-71. Employing an enterprising display of hostile fast bowling, Akhtar even disturbed the stumps of Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar with back-to-back brutal yorkers.

The speedster backed up his first-innings recital with another fiery four-wicket haul in India’s second innings. Much like the first Indian innings, Shoaib Akhtar again accounted for the wicket of Rahul Dravid, albeit caught behind. Pakistan eventually won the contest by 46 runs.

Shoaib Akhtar birthday: Watch pacer’s thunderbolts to Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar in classic throwback video

Shoaib Akhtar fastest ball

Apart from gaining legendary status, Shoaib Akhtar is also credited for bowling the fastest delivery ever to be recorded in international cricket. During a group game against England at the 2003 ICC World Cup, the speedster clocked 100.2 mph (161.3 kmph). With his ripsnorter in Newlands, the Rawalpindi Express became the first bowler to break the 100 mph barrier twice in his career.

Shoaib Akhtar fastest ball, watch video

Image credits: Cricket Australia Twitter