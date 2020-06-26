Mumbai Indians Coach Robin Singh's Car Impounded By Police For Violating Lockdown Rules

Former India all-rounder Robin Singh has been fined this week for violating lockdown rules imposed by the Indian government. The 56-year old is in Chennai, a city which is currently under a strict lockdown until June 30 in an attempt to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Robin Singh was travelling in his car to purchase groceries where he was caught by the police officials in the city.

Robin Singh car confiscated by police amidst India lockdown phase

Robin Singh, who is the batting coach of the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, was fined ₹500 for violating the travel restriction rule. Meanwhile, Robin Singh's car was also confiscated by the police officials who took it to Shastri Nagar Police Station. According to the lockdown rules, citizens have been prohibited from travelling more than two kilometres from their homes for purchasing essentials.

A glance at Robin Singh’s career

Robin Singh made his international debut in 1989 against West Indies. In a playing career spanning 12 years, Singh played one Test and 136 ODIs for the national side. He also represented India at the 1999 World Cup in England alongside the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

Since he last appeared for Team India in 2001, Robin Singh has taken up coaching duties for various teams. He has coached Hong Kong's national cricket team and also served as the fielding coach of the Indian team between 2007 and 2008. Singh also has experience in coaching India's Under-19 team and the India A team. While he joined IPL as the head coach of Deccan Chargers in the first two seasons, he has been associated in some way or the other with Mumbai Indians since IPL 2010.

IPL 2020: Robin Singh in the Mumbai Indians organisation

During Robin Singh’s stay with Mumbai Indians, the popular franchise emerged victorious in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions of the Indian T20 tournament. Apart from their IPL success, Mumbai Indians also won the 2011 and 2013 seasons of Champions League Twenty20. Robin Singh will now reprise his role as batting coach of the franchise in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 before the coronavirus pandemic forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to indefinitely postpone the event.

Image credits: IPLT20.COM