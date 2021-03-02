Rahane Provides Huge Hint On Pitch For 4th Test, Shuts Down Critics Questioning His Form

With just two days to go for the final Test of the series against England, India's Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane has provided a major insight onto the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the fourth game. Rahane has stated that the pitch looks similar to the one used in the third game which ended within two days. However, he maintained that he does not know whether the pitch will behave the same with the red ball as it did with the pink ball in the day-night Test.

"The Motera pitch for the fourth Test looks similar to the third one. I do not know how it will actually play and whether the performance will be similar to the red ball," said Rahane while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

'I am team man'

India's vice-captain in Tests, Rahane also hit out at critics questioning his consistency with a blunt answer. The Mumbai-lad expressed that he had stepped up and performed whenever the team has needed him to. Notably, Rahane had scored a valiant century against Australia recently in the Boxing Day Test as India staged a heroic comeback and had also stitched a brilliant partnership with Rohit Sharma in the second Test of the ongoing series which the hosts won.

"Check your stats, you know my contribution. Whenever the team has needed runs, I have performed. I am team man, everyone knows that," Rahane said.

On India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship finale, Rahane said that the team is focussing on the final Test as it is 'really important'. He backed Ishant Sharma in equating the World Test Championship to the World Cup. "This Test is really important, we are focussing on the match and get that World Test Championship final spot. But for that we need to follow the process, we are not taking England lightly at all and want to win the match," he said.

The fourth and final Test match will be played at the same venue from March 4-8 and even if the contest ends in a stalemate, not only will the Virat Kohli-led side end up sealing the series, but will also consolidate their spot in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and will face New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The summit clash will be played between June 18-22.

India's premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad ahead of the 4th Test at Ahmedabad after the bowler cited personal reasons, BCCI informed on Saturday. Bumrah's departure will not haunt the hosts as the Motera proved to be spinners' fort as England were bowled out for 112 runs and 81 runs in the 3rd Test. BCCI informed that there will be no addition to India's squad as Bumrah's replacement.

