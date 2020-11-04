Inzamam Ul Haq Uses Popular Hindi Word To Describe Pakistan's Middle Order Requirement

Former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam ul Haq retired from international cricket after the conclusion of the 2007 Cricket World Cup in West Indies. Since then, the batting icon has taken up coaching roles and was also appointed as the chief selector by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2016. Even outside the cricket field and management doors, Inzamam ul Haq continues to remain associated with the game as he frequently expresses his opinions through his popular, eponymous YouTube channel.

Pakistan are currently hosting Zimbabwe for a limited-overs Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 series. After the first ODI at Rawalpindi, Inzamam ul Haq took to his YouTube channel and criticised the Pakistani middle-order batting line-up. Much to the amusement of fans of the decorated cricketer, he said that Pakistan requires a couple of “Badtameez” batsmen in their middle-order.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020: Inzamam ul Haq talks about Pakistan’s batsmen

On October 31, Inzamam ul Haq took to his YouTube channel to give his take on Pakistan’s 26-run win over Zimbabwe. Despite their win, the former Pakistan captain expressed his disappointment on the team’s inability to score quick runs in the death overs. While Pakistan scored 281-8 from the 50 overs in comparison to Zimbabwe’s 255, Inzamam believes that Pakistan need batsmen who can help them score 300-350 in ODI matches.

The 1992 World Cup-winner said, “There is no one in the Pakistan top five who can hit big or can play at a fast strike-rate”. The 120-Test veteran further said that they require one or two “badtameez type of batsmen” (translation: slam-bang batsmen) in the middle-order because teams with proper batters cannot post totals of 350 in 50 overs cricket.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020: Inzamam ul Haq urges for big-hitters in middle-order, watch video

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Super Over in third ODI

After Pakistan’s 26-run win over Zimbabwe, the ‘Men in Green’ also won the second ODI at the same venue to seal the series with a 2-0 lead. However, the third ODI ended up becoming a thrilling affair due to Zimbabwe’s late resurgence in the game. Despite skipper Babar Azam’s century, Pakistan ended the 50-overs affair on levelling terms with Zimbabwe, thus evoking a tie-breaking Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Super Over later in the evening. The visitors easily defeated the hosts in the Super Over after the Babar Azam-led side managed only two runs during their turn with the bat.

