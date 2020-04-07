Saqlain Mushtaq Gets Praised For Wearing Makeup And Wig In Comical Twitter Video

Former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq has recently stunned his fans on social media with a new makeup look. The legendary off-spinner sported heavy makeup which was done by his daughter, who also featured in the video posted on his official Twitter account. Saqlain Mushtaq's video was met with praise from Pakistan cricketers and fans alike.

Saqlain Mushtaq makeup: Former Pakistan spinner posts a video of him wearing a wig and makeup

The coronavirus pandemic has seen all sporting action across the globe postponed or suspended as a precaution to contain the spread of the virus. The PSL knockout stages were also postponed last month amidst the outbreak of the pandemic and people have been advised to stay indoors. Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq took to Twitter to urge fans and his followers to stay indoors and stay safe. Saqlain Mushtaq can be be seen wearing a wig while he also sported a heavy make up. The video also features Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter, who the spinner claims, is his make-up artist.

Saqlain Mushtaq makeup: Watch former Pakistan spinner's makeup video and message to fans

Stay safe, stay at home with your loved ones and enjoy our clip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iFPP7p6ce2 — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) April 6, 2020

Saqlain Mushtaq Twitter: Netizens react to former Pakistan spinner's video

Pakistan opener Ahmed Shahzad heaped praise on Saqlain Mushtaq and said that he was looking 'gorgeous'. A couple of Twitter users including former Pakistan batsman Atiq-Uz-Zaman told the former spinner that he was doing a good job as a father and wished him well. Saqlain Mushtaq had earlier posted pictures of his daughter doing his makeover in 2015.

Ignore the hatred, you’re doing an awesome job as a father ❤️ — خان (@KaliDaal) April 6, 2020

So so much love to you and your family Saqlain Bhai! 💕 — Saman Jafriسمن جعفری (@SsamanJay) April 6, 2020

😂😂😂 you are looking gorgeous saqi bhai😄. Tooo goooooood 🤙🏿 — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) April 6, 2020

Looking forward to spending time with my princess pic.twitter.com/cQBR1VxWkv — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) January 4, 2015

