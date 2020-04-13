Saqlain Mushtaq Lauds Anil Kumble For His Help, Calls Him 'gem Of A Person'; Here's Why

Saqlain Mushtaq has been one of the finest spinners to have represented Pakistan at the highest level. He has won many matches for his country by bamboozling the best batsmen in the business. Recently, Saqlain has revealed how Indian legend Anil Kumble whom he fondly calls 'Anil Bhai' had helped him when he badly needed it.

'Gem of a person': Saqlain Mushtaq

During a recent interaction with a sports magazine, the former spinner said that when he and Kumble were in England, he had told India's most successful spinner that there are not many good opticians back home due to which he was struggling. He then asked Kumble whether he could suggest some ophthalmologists to which he obliged and advised him to consult a person named Dr. Bharat Rugani.

The Karnataka cricketer had also told Mushtaq that even he and the former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly consult that ophthalmologist often after which Anil gave him the contact number of that doctor. Saqlain then visited that doctor in London's in Harley Street.

Meanwhile, the ex-Pakistani spinner also added that after getting his eyes checked, the doctor gave him lenses. Saqlain Mushtaq further added that he had a cataract and that the vision power was cylindrical and the eyes were weak as well and that even though he had consulted many doctors in Pakistan, none could treat it.

The Pakistan spin icon then thanked Anil Kumble for helping him to get in touch with the doctor because of which he was able to recover and also called the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket a 'gem of a person'.

