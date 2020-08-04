IPL 2011's Most Expensive Overseas Player Might NOT Be Seen In This Year's Tournament

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is currently on course to commence in September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the rising coronavirus-positive patients in the country. As per the newly-announced IPL 2020 dates, the tournament is set to run into a collision course with the impending Sri Lanka Premier League 2020 season. The Sri Lanka Cricket Board recently confirmed that the inaugural Lanka Premier League 2020 tournament will be played between August 28 and September 20, i.e. until one day after the launch of IPL 2020.

Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee at the meeting held today (27th July) granted approval to conduct the inaugural Lanka Premier League T20 Tournament from 28th August to 20th September 2020. #SLC #LPL #LPLT20 https://t.co/s1wvom122R — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 27, 2020

Mumbai Indians likely to miss out on Mahela Jayawardene’s services in IPL 2020

Apart from releasing the Lanka Premier League 2020 dates, the Sri Lanka Cricket has also reportedly announced that none of their cricketers will be allowed to leave the tournament midway in order to participate in IPL 2020 or any other league. Their decision is likely to impact Mumbai Indians title-defence campaign in IPL 2020, should their head coach Mahela Jayawardene commits to coaching one of the participating teams in the Sri Lankan T20 tournament. Even though no official line-up has been confirmed yet by Sri Lanka Cricket yet, the former Sri Lankan captain is likely to coach one of the five competing teams.

According to the reported biosecurity measures imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL 2020 governing council, players will have to quarantine themselves for 72 hours after reaching UAE. That coupled with the recent announcement by Sri Lanka Cricket would prompt Mahela Jayawardene to arrive at least 7 or 8 days late to his Mumbai Indians camp. Moreover, the travelling arrangements for Jayawardene can turn out to be a bit tricky for the Mumbai Indians franchise considering the presence of an ongoing global pandemic. After considering several factors, it is highly possible that the Sri Lankan legend might not be seen attending the Mumbai Indians camp this year.

Mahela Jayawardene’s history in IPL

Even though Mahela Jayawardene has been a head coach of the Mumbai Indians franchise for the past few seasons, the ex-Sri Lankan captain was once a much sought-out player during his playing days. During the IPL 2011 auction, Jayawardene became the most expensive foreign player after an intense bidding war between franchises. At the time, he was roped in by the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala for US$1.5 million (₹6.9 crore at the time).

IPL 2020 dates: When will IPL start?

To answer some trending IPL 2020 queries like IPL 2020 dates and ‘When will IPL start?’, the IPL Governing Council confirmed that the IPL 2020 will be played between September 19 and November 10. According to the disclosure, the IPL 2020 matches will be taking place at three UAE venues: Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The aforementioned venues are subject to government approval.

Image credits: Mumbai Indians Twitter