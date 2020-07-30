IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Face Dilemma As Malinga, Jayawardene Unlikely To Make UAE Trip

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is set to commence on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The event is likely to see a delay in arrivals of two Sri Lankan bowlers, Lasith Malinga and Isuru Udana, for their respective franchises. Lasith Malinga is slated to reprise his role as Mumbai Indians pacer after he was retained by the franchise in late 2019. Meanwhile, Isuru Udana was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the IPL 2020 auction.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians likely to begin title defence without their star pacer

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) recently announced the schedule of their upcoming Lanka Premier League 2020. The inaugural edition of the tournament is on course to be played between August 28 and September 20, i.e. until one day after the launch of IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga is slated to play in the Lanka Premier League 2020 and will have to compete till September 20 if his team reaches the final. The Sri Lanka Cricket reportedly announced that none of their cricketers will be allowed to leave the tournament midway in order to participate in IPL 2020 or any other league.

Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee at the meeting held today (27th July) granted approval to conduct the inaugural Lanka Premier League T20 Tournament from 28th August to 20th September 2020. #SLC #LPL #LPLT20 https://t.co/s1wvom122R — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 27, 2020

As per biosecurity measures reportedly being churned out by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL 2020 governing council, players will have to quarantine themselves for 72 hours after reaching UAE. That coupled with the recent announcement by Sri Lanka Cricket would prompt Lasith Malinga to arrive at least 7 or 8 days late to his Mumbai Indians camp.

The Mumbai Indians franchise is also likely to be hit by the initial absence of their head coach Mahela Jayawardene. Even though no official line-up has been confirmed yet by Sri Lanka Cricket yet, the former Sri Lankan captain is likely to coach one of the five competing teams in the tournament.

IPL 2020: Lasith Malinga in Mumbai Indians

Lasith Malinga has been part of the Mumbai Indians franchise since the inaugural edition of IPL. Even though he is an ageing and a seasoned campaigner, the right-arm bowler continues to remain one of the vital cogs of the Rohit Sharma-led line-up. Even during Mumbai Indians’ victorious IPL 2019 run, it was Lasith Malinga who bowled a tight last over in the final to enable his side to a one-run win and their fourth IPL title.

VIVO IPL schedule 2020

The VIVO IPL schedule 2020 is expected to be announced on Sunday, August 2 through a teleconference meeting. The meeting will be held between IPL 2020 governing council and BCCI members. Apart from announcing VIVO IPL schedule 2020, the meeting will also confirm the status of biosecurity measures which are due to be followed by players at the impending T20 event in UAE.

