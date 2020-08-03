Irfan Pathan Rubbishes Rumours About Sri Lanka Premier League 2020 Participation

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan retired from international cricket and IPL earlier this year, bringing an end to nearly his two-decade stint with the sport at the top-level. Pathan last made an appearance for India in 2012 and has been out of the reckoning with the Indian cricket team ever since. The Baroda all-rounder has featured in the IPL over the years and was reportedly set to participate in the Sri Lanka Premier League 2020.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Aids 60 Families Ravaged By Bihar Floods With Mother Teresa Foundation

Irfan Pathan rubbishes Sri Lanka Premier League 2020 links

According to multiple reports, former India allrounder Irfan Pathan was among 70 foreign players to have shown interest in playing the Sri Lanka Premier League 2020, proposed to start in the third week of August. The 35-year-old was set to be included in a player draft unless one of the five Sri Lanka Premier League 2020 franchises name him as their marquee player. However, Irfan Pathan on Monday quashed those rumours suggesting that he was participating in the tournament. In a tweet, the former Kings XI Punjab star said that while he wishes to participate in T20 Leagues around the world in future, he had not declared his availability for any tournament.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh's Threat That Made Rohit Sharma Nearly Not Pursue Wife Ritika Sajdeh

I wish to play T20 Legues around the world in future, but at this stage I haven't confirmed my availability in any Leagues. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 3, 2020

Sri Lanka Premier League schedule: Yuvraj Singh, Martin Guptill set to participate in Sri Lanka Premier League 2020

According to local reports in Sri Lanka, the 23-match Sri Lanka Premier League 2020 will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Dambulla Stadium, Pallekele Stadium and Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota. The five franchised teams which would be competing in this T20 tournament are Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna. While Irfan Pathan was touted to be participating in the tournament, further names include his former teammate Yuvraj Singh and New Zealand opener, Martin Guptill. The BCCI doesn't allow active players to participate in other T20 leagues, but Yuvraj SIngh had obtained a NOC last year and featured for the Maratha Arabians in that Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Premier League Schedule Announced, Clash With CPL Puts 4 Players In A Fix

Bihar floods: Irfan Pathan donates ration to 60 families

The Assam and Bihar floods have wreaked havoc in these already testing times, rendering people homeless and without proper food. Amidst these testing times, the Mother Teresa Foundation has come to the rescue of the victims of the Bihar floods in their fight against the tragedy. The foundation has been urging prominent personalities from the Bollywood and the cricketing fraternity to come forward and help them in the noble cause. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan donated ration to 60 families of Bihar’s flood-affected people.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Set To Be Biggest Attraction In Sri Lanka Premier League 2020: Report

He added that the packet consisted of essential items like Chana, Chura, Daal, Oil, Dettol and Rice. The details were revealed by Yahya Rahmani, a part of the Mother Teresa Foundation, to Crictracker. Prior to his contribution towards the victims of the Bihar floods, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan distributed 10,000 kg rice and 700 kg potatoes to the daily wage labourers in Baroda who were finding it difficult to make their ends meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to that, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan had also distributed face masks to the public.

(Image Credit: Irfan Pathan Twitter)