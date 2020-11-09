IPL 2013 Final Highlights Rewind: Rohit Sharma Leads Mumbai To First-ever Title Win

Mumbai once again made it to the finals of Dream11 IPL as they defeated Delhi in the playoffs. However, Rohit Sharma and his team will face Delhi once again as Shreyas Iyer and co. cemented their spot in the finals tpo by defeating Hyderabad on Sunday. Both the teams will collide on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in a match which has already excited fans.

As we wait for the highly-anticipated finale, lets looks at Mumbai’s maiden title win which came in the 2013 season against Chennai. The MS Dhoni-led team were favourites going into the match but thanks to Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard and others, Mumbai won one of the most thrilling finales in Dream11 IPL history.

Also Read l Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1: Shikhar Dhawan 45 runs away from landmark achievement

IPL 2013 final highlights rewind: Not so impressive beginning

Since the beginning of the tournament, Mumbai looked inconsistent in both batting and balling. They stayed in the middle of the points table and relied primarily on players like Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard to win. However, during the second half of the season, after Rohit Sharma was made the captain, Mumbai won seven of their eight matches before back-to-back defeats against Rajasthan Royals.

Also Read l Mumbai vs Delhi: Biggest threat for Delhi batsmen identified and it is NOT Bumrah

IPL 2013 final highlights rewind: Mumbai bounced back

Despite facing two losses, Rohit Sharma and company bounced back again and secured their spot in the finale. Though they started slowly, an unbeaten 60 by Kieron Pollard helped them to end the innings with a total of 148/9 on the board. In the next innings, the bowlers, namely Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga and Mitchell Johnson took two wickets each, reducing Chennai to 39 for six. Dhoni did offer some resistance but eventually succumbed as Chennai was only able to make 125/9, giving Mumbai their maiden Dream11 IPL title.

Also Read l Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1: Quinton de Kock 87 runs shy of landmark achievement this year

Mumbai later went on to win three more titles under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, becoming the most successful side and skipper in the history of the tournament. However, this was not the only time they face Chennai in the finals. At Dream11 IPL 2019, Rohit Sharma and team once again bested Chennai to win their fourth title.

Also Read l Kane Williamson hits calculative 45-ball 67 in last Dream11 IPL 2020 appearance: Watch

Image Source: Mumbai/ Twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.