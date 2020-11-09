Kane Williamson Hits Calculative 45-ball 67 In Last Dream11 IPL 2020 Appearance: Watch

The Hyderabad franchise was eliminated from the Dream11 IPL 2020 after losing to Delhi by 17 runs in the Qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Courtesy of their win over Hyderabad, Delhi were able to successfully book themselves a maiden berth in the Dream11 IPL final. They will now face defending champions Mumbai in the final on Tuesday, November 10 in Dubai.

Kane Williamson's fighting fifty vs Delhi in Qualifier 2

The Men in Orange might have lost the all-important Delhi vs Hyderabad match, however, they gave a gallant fight to Delhi after being in a precarious situation at one point of time in their innings. Hyderabad were chasing a mammoth target of 190 and lost its top three batters (David Warner, Priyam Garg and Manish Pandey) inside the powerplay itself. It seemed like the match was in Delhi's grasp completely but Kane Williamson ensured that his side were still in the hunt to make it to the final.

The New Zealander first formed a 46-run partnership with Jason Holder and followed it up with another 57-run partnership with youngster Abdul Samad to keep Hyderabad in the game. Williamson kept the scoreboard ticking, as well as, fetched an odd boundary every over and made sure that the required run rate never went beyond control.

In the process, the New Zealand captain also brought up a fine half-century. Williamson decided to shift gears after reaching his fifty and scored some quick runs. However, in an attempt to up the ante, the 30-year old ended up losing his wicket as he holed out to deep point off Marcus Stoinis' bowling for a well-made 45-ball 67. In the end, Hyderabad fell short by 17 runs and thus ended their hopes of qualifying for the final.

Here are the highlights of Kane Williamson's valiant 67 off 45 balls

Kane Williamson Dream11 IPL 2020 stats

The Williamson Dream11 IPL 2020 price is just ₹3 crore which is really low as compared to his counterparts. However, the Williamson Dream11 IPL 2020 price has been justified by the right-hander as he had a prolific season and his stunning numbers are a testament to it. The Williamson Dream11 IPL 2020 stats include the 317 runs he has scored in 12 matches at a brilliant average of 45.28 and strike-rate of 133.75. He also has three fifties to his name alongside six catches.

