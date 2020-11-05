Mumbai Vs Delhi Qualifier 1: Shikhar Dhawan 45 Runs Away From Landmark Achievement

Swashbuckling Delhi opener, Shikhar Dhawan, has been in splendid form in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. While several doubts were raised regarding his strike-rate after the initial matches, he has silenced his critics with his dazzling strokeplay throughout the competition. The batsman's contributions will be of utmost importance in the team's upcoming clash against Mumbai as Dhawan stands a chance to achieve a spectacular personal milestone.

Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1: Shikhar Dhawan 45 runs away from a major landmark

The 34-year-old has proved his mettle time and again with some unforgettable knocks this season for the Delhi side. The franchise's success this year can, to a fair degree, be attributed to Dhawan's brilliance at the top of the order. With 545 runs to his name in only 14 matches, the left-hander is only 45 runs away from surpassing his personal best run-tally in a single season.

The batsman's best season came in 2012 when he slammed 569 runs in 15 matches. Considering his form with the bat this year, it is likely that he will surpass that number in the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. He will next take guard against defending champions Mumbai on Thursday and he has a fabulous record against the franchise as he has scored 733 runs against them in 22 innings.

Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the most successful batsmen this season and occupies the third spot in the leading run-scorers list. He is inching closer to David Warner, who is placed second with 529 runs. The Delhi batsman needs only five runs to jump up to second in the list.

Shikhar Dhawan Dream11 IPL stats

The dynamic batsman is a veteran of the league. Having debuted in the inaugural season of the competition, he has successfully emerged as a proven campaigner. While many believe that power-hitting is a prerequisite to excel as a batsman in the shortest format, Dhawan has relied on his ability to time the ball to perfection along with his impeccable hand-eye coordination.

Having played 173 matches in the tournament over the years, the batsman has amassed 5,104 runs. He is only the fifth batsman to cross the 5000-run mark in the league. Shikhar Dhawan has an impressive batting average of 34.48, with a decent strike-rate of 126.61. He has smashed two centuries and 40 half-centuries in his prolific IPL career.

Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live

The two teams will lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. While both the teams have had a stellar run in the group stage, Mumbai have an upper hand over Delhi.

Mumbai have trumped the Delhi team in both of their league meetings this season. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will look to put up a strong show against the defending champions to seal a spot in the final. Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live streaming will commence from 7:30 pm IST on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live telecast of the game will be available on the Star Sports Network.

