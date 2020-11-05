Mumbai Vs Delhi Qualifier 1: Quinton De Kock 87 Runs Shy Of Landmark Achievement This Year

South African batsman and wicketkeeper extraordinaire, Quinton de Kock has made his impact felt at the Dream11 IPL 2020. The white-ball captain for the Proteas had a tremendous 2019 IPL season in which he scored 529 runs at a strike rate of 132.91 and an average of 35.26. If you thought you had seen the best of De Kock last year, he may outdo himself this time. After a slightly slow start at the tournament this year, De Kock is on track to breaking a major personal record at the Dream11 IPL on Thursday's Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1.

Quinton de Kock Dream11 IPL stats

QDK's form at the beginning of this year's Dream11 IPL was disappointing. Known for his stylish playing and huge hits, De Kock's form seemed concerning in the first few matches of the league. He made an average score of 33 against Chennai in the inaugural match of the Dream11 IPL, but his numbers took a deep dive in the next few games.

De Kock managed just 1, 14, 0 in Mumbai's next three games against Kolkata, Bangalore and Punjab. All his initial trip-ups on the top of the order were balanced out well by Mumbai's hard-hitting captain Rohit Sharma and their explosive finishers Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. However, with Sharma gone, QDK has taken upon himself to get his team off to solid starts.

The switch-up in his form came during Mumbai's game against Hyderabad. De Kock played a brilliant knock of 67 off 39 balls to take Mumbai to 208.

That started off a period of great form for the Proteas skipper who made 23, 53, 78*, 53 and 46 in the next few games. With 443 runs from 14 games in the season so far, Quinton de Kock has come within reach of a huge personal milestone. During the Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 on Thursday, De Kock will need a score of 87 to make this his best season at the IPL since his debut with the Hyderabad side in 2013. De Kock's game has seen a tremendous improvement since his inclusion in the Mumbai side last season and it will only be fitting that his best Dream11 IPL season comes for them.

Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs

QDK and his Mumbai side will take on a resurgent Delhi side under Shreyas Iyer. After losing four games in a row, Delhi showed up at their must-win game against Bangalore to go through to the playoffs. Ending as the number two side on the table, they will play 5-time champions Mumbai. Though they have been the most consistent side at the Dream11 IPL this year, Mumbai will be coming off a thrashing by Hyderabad in the last game. Captain Rohit Sharma's form will also be a point of concern to the team.

