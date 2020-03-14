IPL 2020: Coronavirus Pandemic Forces CSK To Call Off Training Camp

Amidst the massive worldwide panic caused by the Coronavirus outbreak, the training camp of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has been called off until further notice. Several members of the CSK squad started practising since March 2 at their home ground, i.e. Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayadu and comeback veteran MS Dhoni were among the few big names who were training at the venue.

IPL 2020: CSK training camp suspended due to Coronavirus

In a statement released by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association Secretary R S Ramasaamy, the CSK training camp stands suspended from March 14 onwards. The statement was released just few hours after the announcement of IPL postponed date by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The decision taken by the BCCI was a precautionary measure against the ongoing threat of highly-contagious Coronavirus.

Apart from IPL 2020, many other cricketing events across the world have been impacted by the Coronavirus threat. While the IPL 2020 has been shifted to April 15 from its originally-planned date of March 29, the Ind vs SA and Aus vs NZ ODI series were called off after their respective first matches itself. Even the upcoming SL vs Eng Test series has been postponed without further notice.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



CSK’s MS Dhoni impact in IPL 2020

One of the most anticipated prospects of IPL 2020 was the comeback of veteran Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batsman has not featured in any top-flight cricketing contest since India’s shocking semi-final from the 2019 Cricket World Cup. However, due to IPL getting postponed by the BCCI, fans of the esteemed cricketer will now have to wait a few more days to see their favourite star in action.

