IPL 2020: KKR's ₹15.5 Crore Star Pat Cummins Relieved With Downtime At Home

While global sport has stopped due to the risks around the novel coronavirus, athletes of all sports have found a rare opportunity to be with their families. The busy cricket calendar may see a cricketer being on the road for almost ten months and in a time like this, cricketers have gotten some time off to wind down and relax. Australia's Test vice-captain Pat Cummins has also been doing the same.

Pat Cummins takes some time off before IPL 2020 fate gets decided

Australia's Test vice captain Pat Cummins has been vital to the team over the last few years and the bowler who specialises in red ball cricket, has now started to focus more on the white ball as well. In last year's IPL 2020 Auction, the Kolkata Knight Riders showed a lot of faith in Cummins when they made him the second most-expensive purchase in the history of the IPL worth ₹15.50 crore. Cummins was supposed to be in the KKR training camp already as he would be gearing up for the IPL which was set to begin on the coming Sunday. However, the rising concerns around the novel coronavirus led to the BCCI having the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15.

In a video shared by Cricket Australia on their official social media account, Pat Cummins discusses how he has gotten some valuable off-time after a long time. Cummins reflects on cricket having the ability to consume the players while they're on tour and being at home allows him to enjoy the "mundane". Cummins talked about how he can spend time with his partner or just be at home and have a relaxed time.

The pacer also discussed how he tries to work out a little and tries to regain the muscle mass that he may have lost during the long Australian tours. Excited about the T20 World Cup that is at the end of the year, Cummins explained how he wants to focus on the shorter ball format and learn its tricks. Here is the full video.

IPL 2020: Will KKR win its third IPL title?

The BCCI currently has the IPL postponed indefinitely and the final dates and format of the tournament will only be revealed after the governing body has an idea about the trends that the coronavirus pandemic has been showing in India. The KKR team spent big at the IPL 2020 Auction when they bought the likes of Pat Cummins, England captain Eoin Morgan and young superstar Tom Banton. Dinesh Karthik will continue to lead KKR and the team will continue to serve as the home to high-impact players like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

