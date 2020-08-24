IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane Credits THIS Ex-Indian Superstar For Moving To Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane, India's Test team vice-captain was synonymous with the Rajasthan Royals unit in the Indian Premier League. Up until the trading window for IPL 2020, that is. When news broke that the Delhi Capitals had moved swiftly to rope in Ajinkya Rahane, it caused quite a stir among RR fans, who had to reluctantly let go of a solid batsman.

Since shifting to the team in 2011, Rahane had been an indispensable part of the Rajasthan Royals. For the Royals, Rahane went on to appear in 100 matches, thereby becoming the most-capped player in the history of the franchise. He also went on to lead the side in 24 of those outings. Moreover, he ended up scoring 2,810 runs at an average of 34.26 and a healthy strike-rate of over 120. He also is the leading run-scorer for the franchise.

This led to RR fans pondering about the proceedings as Rahane was always touted as part of the core players in the Rajasthan dugout. Rahane has now shed some light on the situation by revealing that it was Sourav Ganguly who persuaded him during a World Cup game to ponder shifting to the Delhi Capitals. Ganguly, who was the mentor of the Delhi Capitals squad back then suggested Rahane take his time regarding the offer.

Ajinkya Rahane in an interview spoke about this in detail:

"I am really excited to play for the Delhi Capitals. I remember when I was in Hampshire last year and was playing country cricket, Sourav Ganguly was covering India’s World Cup game. He asked me whether I wanted to play and told me to take my time, I took my time and the fact that I would get to play under Ganguly and Ponting I felt would help my growth as a player. But as I said, Rajasthan Royals gave me an opportunity and I am grateful to them,”

The gritty batsman also expressed his desire to open the innings for his new franchise. He emphasised how he has preferred batting at that spot in the shortest format of the game, be it in the IPL or in domestic competitions. However, he did not discount the fact that he has no qualms at all if he's asked to bat in the middle order by the team management. With IPL 2020 all set to commence from 19th September in the UAE, Rahane will be looking to put his best foot forward to cement his place in the Delhi Capitals side which boasts of a stellar batting line-up.

