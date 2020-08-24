IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Share Rohit Sharma's Travel Style File As Hitman Reaches UAE

Even though the zeal and enthusiasm for IPL 2020 have not unphased among the fans and the players, there’s a lot that has changed in a year.

The official social media account of Mumbai Indians recently posted pictures of Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika and daughter Samaira, one from 2019 with the smiling at the camera and the other from 2020 wherein the trio was fully wrapped in personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent COVID-19 infection. The picture speaks volumes about how the pandemic has changed our way of life. However, despite the global health crisis, the players were seen excited about the world’s biggest T20 league.

Here’s the post:

Earlier, Mumbai Indians’ whole team arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, August 23 for IPL 2020. The matches are scheduled to take place between September 19 to November 10 and all the players were seen at the airport in PPEs.

From wrapping the suitcases of the team members in a transparent sheet to temperature checks and constant sanitization, the Mumbai Indians were seen adapting to the new normal to their way to UAE. When arriving in the Middle East, all players were seen wearing facemasks at all times. Watch the video:

Krunal Pandya, Dhawal Kulkarni, Surya Kumar Yadav among other members posed in their blue-coloured PPE kits implying ‘safety first’. All the players will undergo COVID-19 tests and remain in quarantine for six days.

IPL 2020's sixty games will be played in a span of over 53 days across three venues in UAE -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. UAE has previously hosted the Indian Premier League back in 2014 when there were general elections in India.

Read - Sunrisers Hyderabad Players Strike A Pose After Reaching Dubai Ahead Of IPL 2020

Read - IPL 2020: AB De Villiers, Dale Steyn, Chris Morris Join Royal Challengers Bangalore In UAE

IPL 2020 in UAE

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League or IPL 2020 is being hosted by UAE which according to the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is the safest destination amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mumbai Indians have claimed victory in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. From Pandya brothers, Rohit Sharma to Quinton De Kock, many fans are rooting for Mumbai Indians to win this year as the squad looks unstoppable. Only after the players undergo the tournament's bio-bubble, they will be able to start training for upcoming matches.

Read - IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Team Lands In Abu Dhabi, To Begin With Six-day Isolation

Read - IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore Reach Dubai For The Tournament