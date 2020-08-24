IPL 2020 To Go Premier League Way With 'LED Walls' To Connect Fans With Players?

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is all set to commence on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The much-awaited tournament will mark the return of Indian cricketers into the fold for the first time amidst the ongoing global pandemic. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who recently retired from international cricket and has been on a sabbatical since July 19, will also be making a comeback into the field as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in the IPL 2020. While the players will be competing for the coveted T20 title behind closed doors, they are likely to get connected with their fans through the help of technology.

Also Read | MS Dhoni 'fan' MSK Prasad Claims To Be Waiting For CSK Captain's Return In IPL 2020

IPL 2020 likely to emulate Premier League through virtual presence of fans

The recently-concluded Premier League 2019-20 season in England featured the presence of fans on live video walls. The backend matches of the popular football league were played behind closed doors due to the social distancing implications, which paved the way for fans making their virtual presence felt at the stadiums. Recent reports now claim that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering something similar for the upcoming IPL 2020 season as well.

Venky Mysore, the CEO of the Kolkata Knight Riders, shed some light into the subject while interacting with Gulf News. He said he has been working closely with the IPL 2020 broadcasters as well as with the BCCI, who are thinking of some unique ways for fans to connect with their favourite players and franchises. The Kolkata Knight Riders CEO added that one of the plans under consideration is to install a LED wall in the stadium with a live display of fans through technology.

Also Read | IPL 2020: From CSK’s MS Dhoni To RCB’s Virat Kohli, All You Need To Know Each Captain

According to Venky Mysore, the move (currently under consideration) will enable both fans and players to see each other real time during matches. He further explained that whenever a player walks back to his bowling mark, he can see his fans waving back at him. Mysore convinced that there are many such plans in place and “fans will not feel left out”.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

MS Dhoni’s return to the field as CSK captain in IPL 2020 remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the tournament. He was earlier all set to take field for the franchise on March 29 this year itself, however, the ongoing pandemic enforced a delay into the tournament by five-and-a-half-months. The IPL 2020 season will be the first-ever edition of the Indian T20 event where MS Dhoni will be taking field as a “former Indian cricketer”.

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gets Adorable Hug From Suresh Raina On CSK Arrival, Watch Video

Also Read | MS Dhoni Retirement: His LAST Activity Before Announcing Retirement Revealed By CSK Supporter

Image credits: IPLT20.COM