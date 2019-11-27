IPL 2020 Auction: 5 Most Expensive Overseas Players Of All Time

The IPL 2020 Auction will take place in Kolkata on December 19 and like always, it will be one of the most interesting days of the calendar year for cricketers all across the globe.

IPL Auction 2020: 5 most expensive overseas players in the IPL of all time

1. Ben Stokes, Rising Pune Supergiant, 14.5 crores

Stokes was a hot property for the 2017 season and was one of the biggest names in the auction. After an intense bidding session, the erstwhile Supergiant got him for Rs 14.5 crore. This proved to be a superb buy as Stokes scored 316 runs from 12 matches and bagged 12 wickets to take home the MVP award. He was retained this year by Rajasthan Royals for 12 crores in the IPL 2020.

2. David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad, 12.5 crores

Warner has been retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for 12.5 crores ahead of the IPL Auction 2020. He has represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2014 and played a pivotal role at the top of the order. He holds the records for the most runs by an overseas player (4706), most half-centuries (44) and the highest individual score by a captain (126) in the IPL. He has won the Orange Cap three times, more than any other player. He also led Hyderabad to their only title win so far, which was in 2016.

3. Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals, 12.5 crores

Smith was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the 2014 IPL Auction. He went on to become their batting mainstay. During the 2016 IPL Auction, Smith was bought by a new franchise, the Rising Pune Supergiant where MS Dhoni was the captain. In the 2017 edition, after a poor start to the tournament, the Supergiant management axed MS Dhoni as captain and named Smith as his successor. He led them to the finals before narrowly missing out on the title to the Mumbai Indians by just one run. He returned to his former team Royals in 2018 and was retained for 12.5 crores for the IPL 2020.

4. Sunil Narine, Kolkata Knight Riders, 12.5 crores

Narine has been with KKR since 2012 and was retained for 12.5 crores ahead of IPL Auction 2020. Across 110 matches, the West Indies bowler has grabbed 122 wickets at a healthy average of 23.31 and an economy rate of 6.67. The Knight Riders also spotted the batsman in him as he was promoted up the batting order in 2017 and since then, he has been opening the innings and giving them brisk starts.

5. AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, 11 crores

De Villiers, who played the first three seasons for Delhi Daredevils, moved to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011 and along with Virat Kohli, has become the pillar of their batting. Across 154 matches, he has scored 4395 runs at an average of 40 with an impeccable strike rate of 151.23. The right-handed South African batsman has been retained for Rs. 11 crores by the franchise.

