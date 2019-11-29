IPL 2020 Auction: Teams With The Most Number Of Players Who Went On To Play For India

Ever since its inception in 2008, IPL has been a breeding ground for budding players. The mega event has acted as a platform to help them reach international heights. As we inch closer to the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on December 19, we take a look at four IPL teams with the most number of players who went on to represent India.

🚨ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2020 Player Contract extensions announced. 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers retained by the 8 franchises. #IPLAuction to be held on 19th December in Kolkata.



Details of Players Retained and Released - https://t.co/I0KsAgMCQt pic.twitter.com/W5uUcOFt7y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 15, 2019

IPL 2020 Auction: Players who went to represent Indian national side

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are not only the most successful IPL franchise, but their contribution towards Indian cricket is also unmatched when compared with other IPL sides. Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians in 2013. Today, he leads the Indian pace attack in all forms of the game. MI also introduced future Test talisman Ajinkya Rahane way back in 2008. Limited-overs specialists Ambati Rayadu and Hardik Pandya along with many other cricketers were also first introduced by the four-time IPL winning side. A lot of credit for these players getting opportunities could be given to Anil Kumble and former India coach John Wright, both of whom were associated with the franchise as advisors over the years.

Chennai Super Kings

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of India’s greatest spinners of all time. However, his talent with the ball was first spotted by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the inaugural edition. Three-time IPL winners have also been responsible for the introduction of future Indian cricketers like Subramaniam Badrinath, Abhinav Mukund, Sudeep Tyagi, Murali Vijay and Manpreet Gony.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have always been known for banking on unknown local talent instead of international superstars. The above formula enabled them to victory in the inaugural season of IPL. One of India’s finest all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja also made his debut with the Royals in the first edition.

Delhi Capitals

Hard-hitting batsmen Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were first introduced by the franchise in 2015 and 2016 respectively and today are a part of India's limited-overs sides. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra also gained prominence by playing for the Daredevils back in 2008.

