DC Retained Players: 14 Players And Their Salaries Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have confirmed their list of retained players ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction. While DC retained most of their Indian core, they expectedly let go of many of their foreign recruits. T20 superstars such as Colin Munro, Colin Ingram and Chris Morris were released ahead of IPL 2020. The Delhi Capitals would hope that a good IPL 2020 auction can establish their chances of winning the IPL 2020, a trophy which has eluded them for 12 seasons.

Also Read: MI Retained Players: 18 Players And Their Salaries Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

🚨 SQUAD UPDATE 🚨



Here are the stars who will come back to #RoarMacha in #IPL2020 🤩



Dilliwalon, how excited are you for the summer? 😁#ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/KLdZUsSQTA — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 15, 2019

Also Read: CSK Retained Players: 20 Players And Their Salaries Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

DC makes waves in the IPL 2020 Trade window

The Delhi Capitals made waves in the trade window, recruiting experienced Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. They had earlier also traded West Indian all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford for Mayank Markande. Ajinkya Rahane joined DC from the Rajasthan Royals, while Ashwin comes in after a stint at KXIP. The Delhi Capitals let go leg-spin duo of Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia to secure the services of Rahane. The Capitals also let go New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians. Here, let’s take a look at the DC retained players and their salaries.

Also Read: SRH Retained Players: A List Of All 18 Players Retained Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auctions

DC retained players list and their salaries

Rishabh Pant - ₹ 8 Cr

Ravichandran Ashwin – ₹ 7.6 Cr

Shreyas Iyer – ₹ 7 Cr

Shikhar Dhawan – ₹ 5.2 Cr

Axar Patel – ₹ 5 Cr

Kagiso Rabada – ₹ 4.2 Cr

Ajinkya Rahane – ₹ 4 Cr

Amit Mishra – ₹ 4 Cr

Prithvi Shaw- ₹ 1.2 Cr

Ishant Sharma – ₹ 1.1 Cr

Avesh Khan- ₹ 70 Lakh

Keemo Paul – ₹ 50 Lakh

Sandeep Lamichhane – ₹ 20 Lakhs

Harshal Patel- ₹ 20 Lakhs

Also Read: Dwayne Bravo's Savage Reply To Fan Mocking Him On Instagram Goes Viral