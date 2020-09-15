IPL 2020: Batsman With Highest Strike-rate To Drive Home Cool, New Tata Altroz

Furthering its three-year-long streak with the Indian Premier League, Tata Motors has recently announced that its new premium range hatchback, Tata Altroz will be an official partner of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Tata Motors have previous showcased the Tata Nexon and the Tata Harrier at IPL games as official sponsors.

IPL sponsors: IPL Tata deal

At the IPL 2020, not only will Tata Motors display the Altroz at all the three venues in the UAE, but they will also be sponsoring the Altroz Super Striker Awards, making the IPL Tata deal even more visible. In each match, the player with the best strike rates will get a cheque worth ₹1,00,000 along with a trophy to commemorate the event. The batsman with the highest strike rate at the end of the IPL 2020 across all matches on aggregate, will also go home with the beautiful Altroz car.

Talking about the association, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, compared the IPL to a festival. He was quoted as saying in an official statement: "The festive season has kicked in well for us and IPL is nothing short of a festival for the cricket fans across the country. We are positive to drive tremendous value from this association and hope to share the joy of watching live cricket with the fans yet again."

He also added that the company had "elaborate plans" to capture the attention of viewers who will be supporting their favourite teams, on-air and across digital platforms, as part of the IPL Tata deal.

Despite fears that an audience-less tournament being held outside India would prove to be less lucrative than in previous years, the IPL 2020 has proven to be a favourite of brands and sponsors from all categories. Till now, the BCCO has confirmed Dream11, Amazon, BJYU'S, Unacademy, Cred, CEAT, Paytm and Kamla Pasand as IPL sponsors. They have also signed up almost 200 companies for advertising deals for the IPL 2020.

For being an official IPL partner once again, InsideSport reported recently that Tata Motors has spent ₹40 crore approximately for the season, the same amount which every IPL Tata deal per season is valued at.

IPL schedule

After many months of uncertainty and delay, the IPL 2020 is set to being on September 19 in Dubai. The matches will be played in three stadiums across the UAE over the course of almost a month and a half. The first match of the IPL 2020 will be played between the Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

IPL Tate deal: Altroz India Price

According to the Tata Motors website, the new Tata Altroz India price is anywhere from around ₹5.29 to ₹9.34 lakhs.

Image Credits: Tata Motors Website