IPL 2020 Broadcasters Name Daily Hunt As Associate On-air Sponsor No.11 For The Season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) bagged the title sponsorship rights with fantasy sports app Dream11 on August 18 for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The deal with Dream11 served as a replacement for BCCI’s deal with VIVO, a China-based mobile manufacturing company. Recent reports now indicate that the official broadcasters of the IPL 2020, i.e. Star India Network, has also signed in some new associate on-air sponsors for the much-awaited tournament, including Dream11.

IPL sponsors: Daily Hunt joins Coca Cola, Polycab as IPL 2020 broadcaster’s associate sponsor

According to a report by InsideSport, the Star India Network has partnered up with Daily Hunt, an Indian news aggregator application. The brand recently announced the launch of ‘Josh’, an application for short videos. As evidenced by the timing of their deal with IPL 2020 broadcasters as well as according to the report with the aforementioned portal, the sponsorship will be used to bolster the upcoming launch.

The deal with Daily Hunt takes the total number of broadcast’s associate on-air IPL sponsors to 11. The network has already roped in brands like Coca Cola India, Polycab, Asian Paints, ITC and Kamala Pasand. In an interview with the Economic Times earlier this month, Star Sports CEO Gautam Thakar said that they are still in advanced stages of negotiations in some categories for associate IPL sponsors buyouts.

IPL sponsors: BCCI announces Dream11 deal for IPL 2020 season

IPL 2020: IPL dates and schedule announced by BCCI

Apart from announcing Dream11 as IPL sponsors, the BCCI also announced the dates and venue for the IPL 2020 season earlier the same month. The much-awaited IPL 2020 season will be conducted between September 19 and November 10 and it will be played across three venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), namely Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. All eight franchises are currently in the desert country and are undergoing training sessions for the tournament.

IPL 2020: BCCI confirms IPL dates

