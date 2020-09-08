IPL 2020 Set To Become Favourite Advertising Hotspot For '200' Brands Despite COVID-19

With just 10 days to go before the start of the IPL 2020, it seems that not even a pandemic can affect the cash-rich league's allure to advertisers. After some early hiccups, the IPL is set to begin with almost 200 brands signed up for advertising slots in total when it comes to the BCCI, the official broadcasters and the digital live streaming partners of the event. Having previously weathered the storms of a spot-fixing scandal and political tensions, the IPL seems to have now overcome a pandemic and a recession with minimal damage.

IPL sponsors row: Dream11, Unacademy save the day for BCCI

Even after the initial title sponsors VIVO pulled out owing to Sino-Indian hostilities, there was never a moment of real worry for the IPL. Talks of Patanjali throwing its hat in the ring came just days after VIVO had left. The coveted title sponsorship eventually went to the fantasy gaming platform Dream11, who bid ₹222 crore for the position; almost half of the ₹440 crore VIVO paid last year. Among the other bidders were EdTech companies Unacademy and BYJU’s, who are now signed on by the BCCI as official partner and co-presenting partner respectively. Apart from them, Cred, Tata Motors, CEAT & Paytm have also been confirmed by the BCCI as this year's IPL sponsors.

It’s going to be a Dream run for us 🙌



Get ready for the biggest T20 tournament - #Dream11IPL 🤩



Starts from 19th September 2020 🏆 @IPL pic.twitter.com/7ylYemGFKR — Dream11 (@Dream11) August 20, 2020

InsideSport also reported that Star Sports has signed on more than 80 companies as advertising partners. Gautam Thakar, CEO of Star Sports Network, said recently that he was surprised by the response of the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) category to this year's IPL. The report also stated that ITC Foods, GSK, Colgate, Mondolez, Procter & Gamble, Kamla Pasand, PhonePe, Amazon, Polycab, Asian Paints, Coca Cola, & MRF are in talks, or have slots for advertising at the IPL 2020.

While it was initially assumed that the rates for ad slots during the IPL 2020 would go down, Star Sports officials have confirmed that there is no discount or increase in the prices as compared to what they would've been in March. This is being justified by predictions of record-high viewership numbers for the league this year. Star themselves did not receive any discounts from the BCCI.

IPL 2020: IPL sponsors across the 8 teams

Even the individual teams seem to be doing well in terms of sponsors. Along with the usual sectors of mobile handsets, FMCGs and personal care brands are big new additions. Both CSK and RCB have inked deals with mask manufacturer EUME. In a unique move, CSK has roped in Levista Coffee as an 'official coffee partner' and Boost as its 'stamina partner' for the IPL 2020. Jio is a common sponsor across teams, while BKT Tires will sponsor six teams. Other team sponsors are Muthoot, Myntra, Fena, Lotus, Nerolac, Astral Pipes, India Cements and many more. KKR and SRH became the first two teams to sell out all their sponsorship slots this year.

Image Credits: IPL Twitter