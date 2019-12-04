IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals And Kings XI Punjab Battle For Lucknow As Their New Home Ground

The 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is all set to take place in Kolkata on December 19. Teams will battle it out to buy players to fill their squads for the upcoming edition. While the auction is still a few days away, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals have already started battling. Both franchises want to make the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow their second home.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab battle for Lucknow

According to a report in a leading media publication, the final decision will be taken keeping in mind the views of the franchises, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA).

The source, who spoke to this leading publication, said that there are talks going on with both Kings XI as well as Delhi Capitals and the decision is yet to be made. He said that the views of the BCCI and UPCA will also be taken into account apart from the discussions that are held with the two franchises. He also said that Ekana Stadium is one of the best stadiums in the country. Also, the revenue generated for the game between India and West Indies (debut game at the venue) was a record.

KXIP had already pushed for Lucknow as their second home ahead of the 2019 edition of the cash-rich league.

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab's Indore journey

This is not the first time that KXIP are wanting to play at other venues. In 2018, they played only three of their seven home games in Mohali while the rest were played in Indore. The Kings had created a record by winning seven games on the trot in Mohali. Still, they are looking to shift their matches.

