IPL 2020: KXIP And SRH Go Head-to-head To Settle 'most Explosive Left-hander' Debate

The IPL 2020's future remains uncertain amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, that hasn't come in the way of teams engaging in banter or staying relevant on social media for the upcoming (hopefully) cricket extravaganza. Similar banter ensued last week when the Kings XI Punjab and the Sunrisers Hyderabad went head-to-head in the battle of the IPL's most explosive left-handers. The IPL 2020 has currently been postponed to a date beyond April 15.

ALSO READ | Brian Lara feels IPL 2020 showing key to Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo's T20I future

IPL 2020: KXIP and SRH go at it as IPL 2020 fate remains to be decided

On Thursday, the official broadcasters of the IPL posted a question on their Twitter handle in which they asked fans about their opinions on the most destructive opener in IPL cricket. The two men in question were - Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner and Kings XI Punjab opener Chris Gayle. Soon enough, the Kings XI Punjab made their pick.

One of them has the most no. of IPL centuries, the highest-ever score in IPL, a strike rate of over 150, the fastest-ever century in IPL history and the most sixes in the competition to his name. 🔥



I think we know who our pick is! 😉 #SaddaPunjab — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) March 19, 2020

ALSO READ | Chris Gayle posts Instagram video of him acing salsa lessons before IPL 2020

The broadcaster then added some fuel to the fire and asked the Sunrisers Hyderabad if they had a reply to Punjab's seemingly-conclusive answer. SRH replied with this subtle tweet.

3 x Orange Caps 🧡

1 x IPL Trophy 🏆



Need a lift, @lionsdenkxip? pic.twitter.com/I78rabMYlP — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 19, 2020

ALSO READ | David Warner'a agent confirms SRH captain will play IPL 2020 if tournament is held: Report

Fans were surely entertained by this Twitter exchange that had both these teams trying to answer an almost unanswerable question. Some fans even came to the ageing West Indian's defence.

Tht ain't Gayle's fault....He used to play for kxip nd rcb who nvr won an IPL Trophy 🤷‍♂️ played for KKR for around 3 years bt they didn't win ipl then. Talkin about orange cap....He won 2 consecutive orange caps in 2 seasons of IPL....After thn age caught him nd he went down soon. — AKshay Shukla (@Akshay_Shukla45) March 21, 2020

Chris Gayle currently has 4484 runs in the IPL with a high score of 175*. He has hit 326 sixes in 125 IPL matches since 2009 and has also scored six IPL centuries. He will be joining the Kings XI Punjab if the IPL 2020 ends up happening.

David Warner, on the other hand, will join SRH as the captain after he lost his position in the team due to the ball-tampering scandal in 2018. Warner has scored 4706 runs in 126 matches since IPL 2009. Warner has a high score of 126 and has scored four IPL hundreds over the years. He has hit 181 sixes and led the Sunrisers to their maiden IPL title in 2016.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: SRH captain David Warner's visa application reportedly rejected