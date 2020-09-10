IPL 2020: Best Memories And Stats From One Of Its 'home' Grounds, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is scheduled to launch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards. The tournament was previously organised in the country back in 2014. The IPL 2020 season will be conducted across three UAE venues and is likely to bring back vivid memories of the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

IPL in Sharjah: Best bits from Sharjah Cricket Stadium

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is one of the most iconic and prestigious cricket stadiums in the world. Since it opened up for international cricket in 1984, the venue has hosted a record 240 ODI matches, the most by any cricket stadium in the world. Additionally, the venue has hosted 9 Tests and 14 T20Is for an overall international fixture count of 263, thus placing it third behind Australia’s MCG and SCG in the list of most matches organised at a single ground. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been witness to some of the most memorable cricketing moments. Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 season, here is a look at some of the most treasured and cherished moments that were witnessed in front of Sharjah’s capacity stands.

Back in 1998, a young Sachin Tendulkar blasted back-to-back whirlwind centuries against Australia. Since then, his twin innings have earned the moniker of ‘Desert Storm’ by many fans and purists of the game.

Another unforgettable piece of cricketing brilliance at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium was the famous last-ball six by Javed Miandad to defeat India in the final of the 1986 Austral-Asia Cup final.

India faced Sri Lanka in the final of the 2000 Coca Cola Cup. One of the most one-sided ODI matches ever contested between any two Test-playing nations, the Indian team slumped to a defeat by 245 runs to their continental neighbours. The ‘Marada Mauler’ Sanath Jayasuriya struck a powering 189 during the course of the final. This was Sourav Ganguly's first and only assignment in Sharjah as India's captain.

In another dominating batting exhibition displayed by Sachin Tendulkar in Sharjah, the ‘Master Blaster’ destroyed the Pakistan bowlers back in 1991. Only 18 at the time, the right-handed batsman took on Wasim Akram, Imran Khan and Waqar Younis en route to his 38-ball 49.

Young Sachin Tendulkar blasts Pakistan at Sharjah Cricket Ground, watch video

IPL in Sharjah: IPL 2020 schedule

Out of the 56 IPL 2020 double round-robin matches, 12 are scheduled to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The stadium will open its IPL 2020 account on September 22 with a match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Here is a look at the entire IPL 2020 itinerary as announced by the IPL Governing Council.

The Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule has been locked in!



