IPL 2020 Broadcasters Accused Of Plagiarising This Season's Anthem By Indian Rapper

The official IPL 2020 broadcasters recently released a new IPL anthem for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league which is scheduled to start from September 19. The IPL anthem for IPL 2020 has been named ‘Ek Saath Waali Baat’. The new IPL anthem showcased the spirit of India, which is trying to make a comeback after the disastrous COVID-19 pandemic. Fans were in love with the new IPL promo because of its catchy music and beautiful lyrics.

IPL 2020: Rapper Krishna Kaul accuses official IPL broadcasters of plagiarism

However, there have been allegations that the new IPL anthem is a product of plagiarism. The serious allegations were made by rapper Krishna Kaul, who is popular in the rap community by his stage name Krsna (stylised as KR$NA). Kaul took to Twitter and called out IPL for plagiarizing his song "Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas" and recreating it with "Aayenge Hum Wapas". He further asked his friends and fans to not share his tweet and not let the IPL broadcasters and BCCI get away with it.

Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas” and created “Aayenge Hum Wapas” as this years anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this. @DisneyPlusHS https://t.co/GDNFeyhXR5 — KR$NA (@realkrsna) September 7, 2020

The tweet generated a lot of mixed reactions. While some fans said that there were hardly any similarities between the two songs, others reckoned that the official broadcasters of IPL 2020 had plagiarized the song which led to several memes and trolls. According to InsideSport, the new IPL promotional campaign is conceptualized by the in-house team of Star Sports. It would be interesting to see how Star Sports react to this whole situation.

Meanwhile, the BCCI finally released the much-awaited IPL schedule on Sunday, September 6. The IPL Governing Council had announced the opening and closing dates of IPL 2020 on August 2. Since then, fans as well as IPL teams were keen on knowing the IPL schedule. However, the BCCI decided to postpone the announcement of the IPL schedule due to the recent COVID-19 fiasco in the UAE.

But finally, the IPL schedule for 2020 has been announced. The tournament opener will see defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns with arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL 2020 time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 20 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The lucrative league will be broadcasted in several languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali apart from English. All the IPL 2020 franchises have already started gearing up for the tournament and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the players.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPL TWITTER