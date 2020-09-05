IPL 2020 Broadcasters Keen On Roping In Harbhajan Singh For Commentary This Season?

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh announced on September 4 that he will not be playing the in the IPL 2020 season. Giving substance to a long-speculated move, CSK senior bowler Harbhajan Singh has announced that he will not be a part of the upcoming IPL season in Dubai. Citing personal reasons, Singh asked for some privacy as he wants to spend time with his family during these difficult times. He also took the opportunity to clarify that there hasn't been any fallout between himself and the CSK management, saying that the team has been extremely supportive of his decision.

Dear Friends

I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL

Stay safe and Jai Hind — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2020

While the side had previously said that there was no substance in the rumours that the spinner would pull out of this year's tournament, CSK CEO KS Viswanathan has since released a statement through the team's Twitter handle, saying he supports Harbhajan Singh's decision to not play this year.

Harbhajan Singh informed us he won’t be available due to personal reasons. Team Chennai Super Kings is supportive of his decision and stands by him and his family during these testing times.



KS Viswanathan

CEO — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 4, 2020

Bhajji to turn commentator for IPL 2020?

While this will be a huge loss for the three-time IPL champions, their loss may become someone else's gain. According to an ANI report, Indian broadcaster giants Star India, the owners of the Star Sports group of channels, have expressed interest in having the veteran spinner on the commentary panel for IPL 2020. The official said that since the commentary panel members' names have to be submitted only by next week, the network was very keen to take on Singh as a commentator.

Adding to his statement, the official also said that the experience would not be anything out of the ordinary for Singh, as he has already performed commentary duties for Star Sports in many previous matches. The bowler first turned commentator for India's tour of England in 2018, where he caught a napping Ravi Shastri and commented on air that the then assistant coach Sanjay Bangar should wake him up. More recently, Singh was part of the commentary team at the 2019 World Cup.

CSK finally get back on the field

Harbhajan Singh's decision will be more bad news for an already decimated CSK side. Thirteen people on the team have tested positive for coronavirus, which includes bowler Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad. Vice-captain Suresh Raina, who has been a permanent fixture in the MS Dhoni-led side, will also be skipping this year's tournament citing personal reasons. The team has finally started practising in Dubai after their quarantine period was extended. IPL 2020 will commence on September 19.

Image credits: Harbhajan Singh Instagram